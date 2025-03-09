Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Acquires $498,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This trade represents a 5.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameresco Trading Up 19.6 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $11.11 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 214,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameresco by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 450,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ameresco by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 464,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.