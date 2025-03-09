Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Acquires $498,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This trade represents a 5.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ameresco Trading Up 19.6 %
NYSE AMRC opened at $11.11 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
