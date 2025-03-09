American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

