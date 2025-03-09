American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after buying an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after buying an additional 1,391,859 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,896,000 after buying an additional 880,625 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 9,790.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 690,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 683,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

