Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $301,500.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $608,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APGE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on APGE
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.