Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $301,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2025

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $608,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APGE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.