Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $301,500.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $608,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APGE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

