Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.83. Approximately 416,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,385,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.11.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 105,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

