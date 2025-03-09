AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Sells $568,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

AZO stock opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3,229.85. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,636.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 6.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,008,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

