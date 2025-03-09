Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Ball by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ball by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 458,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.