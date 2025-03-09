Bank of America Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $286.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $420.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $181.05 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

