Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 110,962 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

