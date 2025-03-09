Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 125,372 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $29,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,065 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,140 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,055 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,377 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

