Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

