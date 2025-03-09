Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 132,990 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,755,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

VCTR stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.