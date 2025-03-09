Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 149,576 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.45 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

