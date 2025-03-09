Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 504,316 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,425,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $27,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,911,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 480,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 434,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 75,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,478,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 127,561 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

