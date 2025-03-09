Barclays Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $56.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

LIVN stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

