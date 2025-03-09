Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Gregory James Mccray Sells 4,200 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $104.46 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Belden by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Belden by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Belden by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

