Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

JD.com stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. JD.com has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in JD.com by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 66,693 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

