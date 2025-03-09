Benjamin Seong Lee Sells 92,299 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reddit Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

