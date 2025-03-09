Best Utility Stocks To Watch Now – March 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas, and sometimes telecommunications. They are generally considered stable investments due to consistent demand for these services and often offer regular dividend payments to investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.80. The stock had a trading volume of 76,852,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,860,922. The company has a market capitalization of $848.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.75. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.56 and a 200-day moving average of $464.74. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 105,542,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,612,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

