Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 73.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 63.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Shares of BIIB opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

