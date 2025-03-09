Bonfire Financial Invests $230,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bonfire Financial purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

