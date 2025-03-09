BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 628,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,376,000 after buying an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 381,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after buying an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

