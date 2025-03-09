Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $35.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $420,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,830,295.97. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,592,503.70. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. BOX has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

BOX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

