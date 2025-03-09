Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

BHF opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

