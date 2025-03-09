Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $386,926.59 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $386,926.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,912,997.16. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $272,245.33.

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTOL opened at $32.65 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.