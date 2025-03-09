Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $239.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.58. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

