Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 80,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.68 and its 200-day moving average is $285.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.72 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,504,126. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

