Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $385.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.38. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $181.05 and a 52-week high of $387.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at $300,130,293.78. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

