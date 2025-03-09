Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $8.77 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

In related news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,731.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,364 over the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

