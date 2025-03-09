Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$170.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TSE CNR opened at C$145.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$139.40 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$145.24 per share, with a total value of C$88,307.74. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

