CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CGI were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in CGI by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in CGI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.92 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CGI’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

