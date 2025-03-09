Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $227.74 and last traded at $224.31, with a volume of 106456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.48.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
