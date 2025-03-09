Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $254.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $247.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

NYSE LNG opened at $220.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

