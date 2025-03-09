Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Clearway Energy by 1,778.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

