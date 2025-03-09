Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Codexis were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Codexis by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,497,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Codexis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 70,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Codexis Trading Up 3.3 %

Codexis stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $233.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.