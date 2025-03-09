Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,325.12. This trade represents a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,402 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.49%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

