Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

CRBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

