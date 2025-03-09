Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.
CRBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
