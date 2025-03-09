CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.95. CorMedix shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 58,424 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on CorMedix in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,109 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,949,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 314,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,397 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

