Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – March 6th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Motorola Solutions, Emerson Electric, and Fortinet are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in developing and providing technologies and services designed to protect networks, computers, and data from cyber threats. These companies may offer products like firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure communication tools, positioning them to benefit from the increasing global emphasis on digital security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,725,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,218,672. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $131.61 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.02. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.79. 1,245,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,122. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.74. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

MSI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $423.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $329.70 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.95. 1,110,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 1,145,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

