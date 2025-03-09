David Spector Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,573.12. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, David Spector sold 6,839 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $698,398.68.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00.

On Friday, December 20th, David Spector sold 61,120 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $6,217,126.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.