Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock Position Raised by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dayforce by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE DAY opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.