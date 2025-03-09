Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 803.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

