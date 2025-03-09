Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,398,000 after acquiring an additional 170,221 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,556,000 after acquiring an additional 833,291 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 195,678 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.