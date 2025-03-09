Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 5,118.4% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $17,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $8,218,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

