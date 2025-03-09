DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

