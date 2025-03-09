Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 616947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

