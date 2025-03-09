EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:EGP opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average is $175.31. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

