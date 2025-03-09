Enveric Biosciences’ (ENVB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,807 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 88.21% of Enveric Biosciences worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

