EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 42.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.