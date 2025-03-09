Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $254.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.84. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

